Pune: Due to unavailability of doses, COVID-19 vaccination suspended on May 21

Pune district reports 3,801 new COVID-19 cases, 94 deaths on Friday:

Pune district reported 3,801 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, taking its COVID-19 count to 9,84,787, a health department official said.

He said the death toll reached 15,757 after 94 more patients succumbed to the infection in the western Maharashtra district in the last 24 hours.

Also, 1,076 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, the official said.

"Of the 3,801 cases, 931 were reported from Pune Municipal Corporation limits, where the infection count rose to 4,63,103. With 716 cases, Pimpri-Chinchwad's COVID-19 count increased to 2,44,663," he said.

The number of positive cases in rural and Pune Cantonment Board areas increased to 2,77,021, he said.

(With PTI inputs)