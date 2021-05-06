Pune district records 9,635 COVID-19 cases on May 6; death toll rises to 13,969

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,635 in the last 24 hours, to touch 8,95,227 on Thursday. The day also saw 143 deaths, taking the overall toll to 13,969. 6,289 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,81,539.
Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,902 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,353 with 66 new fatalities. A total of 2,986 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,92,485. As of now, there are 39,582 active COVID-19 cases.
In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2518 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. With 42 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,125. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 1315 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,98,690. As of now, there are 22,061 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 62,194 new COVID-19 cases, taking its cumulative tally to 49,42,736, while 853 more deaths pushed the toll to 73,515, an official from the state health department said.
Compared to Wednesday, Maharashtra's COVID-19 caseload increased by 4,554 in the last 24 hours, but the fatality count dropped by 67.
Out of the 853 deaths, 331 occurred in the last 48 hours, 247 in the past one week and the remaining 275 in period before last week, but were added to the toll now as part of data reconciliation exercise, the official said.
He said 63,842 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 42,27,940.
The state now has 6,39,075 active cases, the official said.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)