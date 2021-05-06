Pune district records 9,635 COVID-19 cases on May 6; death toll rises to 13,969

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 9,635 in the last 24 hours, to touch 8,95,227 on Thursday. The day also saw 143 deaths, taking the overall toll to 13,969. 6,289 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,81,539.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,902 new coronavirus cases on Thursday. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,353 with 66 new fatalities. A total of 2,986 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,92,485. As of now, there are 39,582 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 2518 COVID-19 cases were reported on Thursday. With 42 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,125. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 1315 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,98,690. As of now, there are 22,061 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.