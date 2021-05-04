Pune district records 7,955 COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 13,977

The COVID-19 tally in Pune rose by 7,955 in the last 24 hours, to touch 8,76,461 on Tuesday. The day also saw 131 deaths, taking the overall toll to 13,677. 9,133 people were discharged, taking the total to 7,66,953.

Meanwhile, the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) reported 2,879 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, the death toll climbed to 7,223 with 63 new fatalities. A total of 3,678 patients were discharged during the day, taking the total number of discharged/ recovered patients to 3,86,196. As of now, there are 39,839 active COVID-19 cases.

In the neighbouring twin-city of Pimpri Chinchwad, 1805 COVID-19 cases were reported on Tuesday. With 40 new fatalities, the death toll in the twin-city rose to 3,132. According to an update by the Pune district health officer, 2408 patients were discharged during the day, taking the tally to 1,95,192. As of now, there are 20,976 active COVID-19 cases in PCMC.