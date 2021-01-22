Pune: Day after fire at its facility killed five, CM Uddhav Thackeray to visit Serum Institute of India today

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar visited the building on Thursday evening.

Five men died after a fire broke out in a five-storeyed under-construction building in the Serum Institute of India's Manjari premises in Pune on Thursday, police said.

All were construction workers whose bodies were recovered by fire brigade personnel from the fifth floor, police said, adding nine others were evacuated from the spot.

Covishield vaccine production won't be hit due to the fire, Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla said.

The Manjari facility is where the Covishield vaccines used in the nationwide inoculation drive against the pandemic are made. The building where fire broke out is one km from the Covishield vaccine manufacturing unit, sources said.

Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said fire officials recovered the five bodies during the cooling operation.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said the state government has ordered a probe into the fire.