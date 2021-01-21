MHADA to withdraw lottery tomorrow for 5,647 homes in Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur; check lottery.mhada.gov.in for more

Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA) will withdraw the lottery for 5,647 flats and plots from Pune, Solapur, Sangli and Kolhapur.

The lottery will be withdrawn at the Nehru Memorial Hall in Pune, reported Maharashtra Times. The administration has decided to webcast the launch so as to avoid the crowding at the venue in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.

The administration has appealed residents to not to crowd the place. The winners will be notified through SMS and the list of winners will also be available on MHADA website.

This time, 5,579 flats and 68 plots were up for grabs in the Pune division.

The final list of accepted applications is available on the website.