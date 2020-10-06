Pune Customs recovers 412kg of marijuana from abandoned truck on Naldurg-Solapur road

Earlier on October 2, a 26-year-old computer engineer from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in the South Goa beach village of Palolem on the charge of possessing marijuana valued at Rs 12,000.

The accused who hailed from Baghpat district was 'working from home' at the village for a software company based in Chennai, a police statement said. A Canacona police station team raided his premises and seized 60 gm marijuana from his possession. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"The accused works in a software company in Chennai. He is in Goa since March 1, 2020. Due to the lockdown, he was working online as per the company directive," the statement added.

(Inputs from IANS)