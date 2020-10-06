Pune Customs recovers 412kg of marijuana from abandoned truck on Naldurg-Solapur road

Pune Customs Department officials have recovered 412kg of marijuana from a truck found abandoned on Naldurg-Solapur road.
In a press release issued by the customs department, Vaishali Patange, Joint Commissioner of Pune Customs Department, said that the marijuana, which was seized on Sunday, was worth Rs 85 lakh and was concealed in a special cavity on the roof of the truck, which was abandoned on Naldurg-Solapur road.
Earlier on October 2, a 26-year-old computer engineer from Uttar Pradesh was arrested in the South Goa beach village of Palolem on the charge of possessing marijuana valued at Rs 12,000.
The accused who hailed from Baghpat district was 'working from home' at the village for a software company based in Chennai, a police statement said. A Canacona police station team raided his premises and seized 60 gm marijuana from his possession. The accused was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
"The accused works in a software company in Chennai. He is in Goa since March 1, 2020. Due to the lockdown, he was working online as per the company directive," the statement added.
(Inputs from IANS)
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)