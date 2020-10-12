Pune Crime Watch: Sand supplier shot in Wanwadi area at noon

In a shocking incident in Pune, a sand supplier was shot in Wanwadi area at around 12:45 PM on Monday. The unknown assailants fled from the crime scene, said the police.

The victim has been identified as Mayur Vijay Hande (29), a resident of Handewadi Road, and is being treated at the private hospital, reported a Marathi daily.

According to the police, the incident took place in a vacant area near Inamdar Ground in Wanwadi. Hande, who has a sand supplying business, came to the empty area with a tractor to dump sand. It was at this time around noon when some unknown assailants fired a bullet at him. However, the bullet just passed through his cheek, injuring him.

Meanwhile, people nearby heard the sound of the bullet and came rushing to the spot. However, the attackers had fled till then. After getting information about the incident, Wanwadi police rushed to the spot and began their investigation.

Further details are awaited.