Pune: Senior citizen duped of Rs 3.5 lakh after being promised 'girls for dating'

In a shocking incident in Pune, a senior citizen was duped of Rs 3 lakh 74 thousand by a person who promised him ''girls for dating". Meanwhile, a case has been registered with the cyber police in this regard, reported a Marathi daily.

According to the police, a 67-year-old senior citizen staying in the Quarter Gate area of ​​Pune city was cheated. A person contacted the senior citizen on his cellphone, and promised ''girls for dating". From time to time, the person demanded the senior citizen to deposit money into a bank account.

However, over time, the senior citizen realized that he was being deceived. He has now lodged a complaint with the police and a case has been registered. Further investigation into the incident is underway.