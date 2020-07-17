Pune crime: 5 inmates lodged in Yerwada Jail's temporary facility escape by breaking grill

Five under-trials who were relocated from Yerwada Jail in Pune into the premises of a government hostel due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic have managed to escape, Indian Express reported late Thursday.

According to the report, the accused managed to break the grills of their room. The escape make it the third such incident when inmates from Yerwada have managed to flee the temporary prison.

Three of the five accused – Akshay Chavan, Devgan Chavan and Ganesh Chavan – are repeated history-sheeters, who have been imprisoned under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA). The fourth, Akshay Kamble, has been booked in abetment of suicide, while the fifth Sunny Pinto was booked for theft.

The campus, a government-run girl’s hostel, currently houses close to 600 inmates.