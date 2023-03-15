 Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected
It seemed that the man first killed his wife and son and then hanged himself, they said.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 07:05 PM IST
Pune: Couple, eight-year-old son found dead, murder-suicide suspected | Pixabay

A 44-year-old software professional, his wife and their eight-year-old son were found dead in their flat in the Aundh area of Pune city on Wednesday, police said.

The deceased were identified as Sudipto Ganguly, his wife Priyanka and son Tanishka.

Couple was not responding to the calls

"As the deceased couple was not responding to phone calls, Sudipto's brother who lives in Bengaluru asked a friend to visit the house. After finding the flat locked, he filed a missing persons complaint," said an official of Chatushringi police station.

But police then found that the couple's mobile phones seemed to be inside the flat as per location data.

After gaining entry inside by using a duplicate key, police found Sudipto hanging from the ceiling while his wife and the child were found dead with polythene bags wrapped around their faces.

No suicide note was found from the spot, the official said.

Sudipto had left his job with a software firm to start his own business, he said, adding that further probe was on.

Cases in recent past

Recently, in Mumbai's Ghatkopar, Deepak Shah, 44, and Tina Shah, 39, were found dead on the floor of their bathroom after playing Holi with friends. Several speculations have come to the fore regarding the incident, including gas leak from the geyser and bhaang poisoning. However, none of that has been confirmed as the police have been waiting for the forensic report.

While in January, in Pune's Keshavanagar a couple and their two children were found dead in their house. Even in this case, no suicide note was found. The cops were probing the suicide angle and according to the preliminary information, there was some financial loss to the family.

(With PTI inputs)

