 Pune: Four die of suffocation while cleaning drainage chamber
All four were fished out from the chamber and rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 15, 2023, 05:16 PM IST
article-image

Four people died due to suffocation inside a British-era drainage chamber in Baramati tehsil of Pune district on Wednesday, police said. The deceased were cleaning the chamber in the farm.

Dung and urine of cattle was released in the chamber located on the farm of Bhanudas Atole, one of the deceased persons, said an official of Malegaon police station.

"The chamber was full and the deceased were cleaning it. Some trash got stuck in the motor pump in the chamber, so Pravin Atole ventured inside to remove it. But he fainted due to suffocation," the official said.

Father entered the chamber to save son

To save him, his father Bhanudas Atole, Prakash Sopan Atole and Babasaheb Gavahne entered the chamber one by one and all of them passed out and fell in the water accumulated inside, he said.

All four were fished out from the chamber and rushed to a hospital where they were declared dead, the police official said, adding that further probe was on.

