Mumbai: 41-year-old woman falls into septic tank of Bandra housing society, dies | Representative Image

Mumbai: A 41-year-old woman fell into a septic tank and died by drowning in Mumbai's Bandra East area, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Nipuna Sharma. The incident occurred at 7:25 pm at Sunstone Building, Shastri Nagar in Bandra.

Fire officials were deployed soon after the accident was reported. Fire officials brought the woman out of the tank and she was taken to Guru Nanak Hospital, where she was declared dead.

Woman was seated near opening of sewer pipeline

According to a report in Midday, the woman was seated near the opening of the sewer pipeline aand was talking on the phone. The report quoted the cops saying that they suspect she fell in the septic tank after losing her balance.

They further added that a labourer who saw her fall in the 15-feet-deep drainage line tried to save her but could not spot her. He also alerted security guards and society members immediately.

Reportedly, she was brought out of the tank after an hour and sent to the hospital.

Resident alleged negligence from society committee members

A case of accidental death was registered at Kherwadi police station. However, one of the resident told Midday that the incident happened due to negligence of the society and committee members.

The report quoted senior inspector Rajendra Mulik saying that they are checking CCTV camera footage of the society to find who is responsible for the incident.