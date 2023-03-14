Pune: Man sets 7 vehicles on fire after wife asks for divorce | Pixabay/Representative Image

In a shocking incident from Pune, a 31-year-old man from the Kondhwa area in Pune burnt seven vehicles, including his wife’s bike after she asked for divorce.

As per the report by Pune Mirror, his wife filed a police complaint. The accused has been identified as Terence Dominique John. He used to work as a contract labourer and according to the information given by the police, the incident took place at 5 am on Monday.

He was arrested by Pune police on Monday following a tip-off.

Wife was troubled as he did not do any job

The wife of the man had filed for divorce as the accused was not doing any job after the marriage. He had requested her several times to not divorce him. Thus when she filed for divorce, angered by the divorce application, he poured gasoline on vehicles and set them ablaze.