Pune: City to get single emergency helpline number '112'

In Pune, now the helpline number of Police 100, 1091 for women helpline and 1098 for child helpline will be scrapped and only new helpline helpline number '112' will be available.

Pune Police announced a new single emergency helpline number for all the services via its official twitter handle.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Due to the high number of accidents in Pune, city Police have made the emergency helpline number ‘112’ where citizens can call only on a single helpline number for emergency requirements like Police help, women help, child help.

The decision was made to provide joint assistance to the police, ambulances, fire brigade and women's helpline. Within a few seconds after receiving the call the GPS system will track the concerned person who needs help.

Earlier citizens used to face many difficulties when the helpline number was 100, like false information was given by the complainant. Now the citizens or the police will not have to face those difficulties as it will be resolved very fast with the help of new number.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Pune businessman arrested for GST fraud of over Rs 7 crore

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Thursday, May 19, 2022, 02:07 PM IST