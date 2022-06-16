e-Paper Get App

Pune: Adani attends inauguration of innovation centre in Baramati, Rohit Pawar drives businessman in his car to venue

The inauguration ceremony took place in the presence of Sharad Pawar.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 16, 2022, 05:31 PM IST
Industrialist Gautam Adani on Thursday attended the inauguration of a science and innovation activity centre in Baramati, the home turf of NCP president Sharad Pawar in Pune district.

Maharashtra MLA Rohit Pawar, the grandson of the NCP president, was seen driving the billionaire businessman in his car to the event venue.

Besides Adani, noted nuclear physicist Anil Kakodkar and state deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar were also present on the occasion.

The Adani group chairman also attended the valedictory ceremony of boot camp (training course) of the 'Sharad Pawar Inspire Fellowship in Agriculture'.

