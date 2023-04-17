Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway

Pune: Five people were killed and two others were injured as an iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds on a service road in the Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district on Monday, police said.
Among the dead are four women and one man.
People had taken shelter under the iron hoarding
The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area.
A police officer said, "Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others."
He said five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding.
The injured persons have been hospitalised.
(with agency inputs)
