 Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiPune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway

Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway

Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, April 17, 2023, 08:10 PM IST
article-image
Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway | ANI

Pune: Five people were killed and two others were injured as an iron hoarding collapsed due to strong winds on a service road in the Pimpri Chinchwad township in Pune district on Monday, police said.

Among the dead are four women and one man.

People had taken shelter under the iron hoarding

The incident occurred on a service road along the Mumbai-Pune highway in Ravet Kivale area. 

A police officer said, "Some people had taken shelter under the iron hoarding due to strong winds. Suddenly, the structure came crashing down on them, killing five persons and injuring two others."

He said five bodies have been recovered and a search operation is underway to find out if anybody is trapped under the hoarding. 

The injured persons have been hospitalised.

(with agency inputs)

Read Also
16 dead in Dubai building fire: Tamil Nadu CM announces ₹10 lakh relief each for kin of 2 Indians...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Celebrating relevance & transparency: Free Press Journal (FPJ) is now ABC certified

Celebrating relevance & transparency: Free Press Journal (FPJ) is now ABC certified

Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway

Pune: 5 dead as iron hoarding collapses in Pimpri Chinchwad township, search operation underway

Pune: NIA attaches 2 floors of school building used by PFI as training centre

Pune: NIA attaches 2 floors of school building used by PFI as training centre

Aarey metro shed: SC allows MMRCL to remove 177 trees, imposes ₹10 lakh fine for breaching limit

Aarey metro shed: SC allows MMRCL to remove 177 trees, imposes ₹10 lakh fine for breaching limit

WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held

WATCH: Heroin worth ₹16.80 crores seized at Mumbai Airport, Ugandan national held