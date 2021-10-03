Pune: 39-yr-old man falls into open manhole

A 39-year-old man fell into an open manhole in Pune on Saturday, informed the fire department.

Vijay Belbahadur, who is a native of Nepal and works as a sherpa in Pune, fell into a 15 feet chamber in the early hours of the Saturday.

The fire department, which received a call at around 9 am, immediately sent a team to rescue the man.

"Belbahadur was rescued with the help of a rope and has not suffered any injury," said the fire officials

ALSO READ Mumbai: Open space gets new life as palm garden

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 10:35 AM IST