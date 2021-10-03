Mumbai: Open space gets new life as palm garden

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has transformed two open wastelands in Borivali into a unique palm garden.

Senior officials of the BMC Garden cell said nearly 20 different species of exotic palm trees have been planted here, which is the maximum number in a single municipal garden in Mumbai.

Superintendent of the BMC garden cell, Jeetendra Pardeshi said a five-acre open ground was lying idle at Chikoowadi. The land was divided into two parts with a road intersecting it.

Pardeshi told FPJ, “One plot has been transformed into a palm garden, while the other has been changed into a lush green garden with different species of flowering plants to give local residents respite from the smell of the garbage.” He also said that not much civil works were carried out on the land, which is why the cost incurred has been less.

“Nearly 800 palm trees have been planted in this garden and the concept was borrowed from public gardens in Singapore,” Pardeshi said.

Besides palm plantation, the BMC has also installed natural underground wells in the garden with the aim to recycle water. The water from the drainage ditches gets accumulated in the ring well, which eventually helps in recharging the groundwater level. The BMC on Saturday said these wells are equipped to save 30,000-40,000 litres of water per day.

The BMC in a statement on Saturday also maintained that several exercise equipment and gazebos have been installed in this garden, which has led to an increased footfall.

Published on: Sunday, October 03, 2021, 01:14 AM IST