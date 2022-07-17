Pune: 19 patients of BA.4 and BA.5, 17 of BA.2.75 sub-variant of Omicron detected | AFP File Photo

18 more patients of BA.5 and one of BA.4 sub-variant of Omicron were detected in Pune, as per the latest report from the B.J. Medical, Pune on Sunday. Besdies, 17 cases of BA.2.75 were also found in the city.

According to the state public health department, all these samples were tested at INSACOG labs at Pune and Mumbai from June 25 to July 4.

A detailed epidemiological investigation of these cases is currently underway, the health department added.

The district-wise BA.4 and BA.5 patient break-up is: Pune (84), Mumbai (33), Nagpur, Palghar and Thane (4 each) and Raigad (3).

The district-wise BA 2.75 patient break-up is: Pune (37), Nagpur (14), Akola (4) and Thane and Yavatmal (1 each).

On Saturday, Pune reported a record 35 patients of BA.4 (4) and BA.5 (31). In addition, eight patients were found to be infected with BA. 2.75.

According to the state public health department, BA.4 and BA.5 are the newest members of Omicron’s growing family of coronavirus sub-variants. They have been detected in many countries worldwide though BA.2.75 is relatively new.

Public health department additional chief secretary Pradeep Vyas told the Free Press Journal: The advisory to all districts remains the same, irrespective of the variant. High positivity districts will increase testing and send all severe acute respiratory infections and influenza-like illness samples for testing. The district administration has been asked to use present campaign period to improve precautionary dose vaccination.’’