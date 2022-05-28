Prostitution racket busted in lodge at Kashimira, 3 held

The Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar (MBVV) police have teamed up with the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) to demolish illegally constructed ladies' orchestra bars and lodges - which have earned notoriety for vulgar and immoral activities.

Nearly a dozen such establishments have been razed in the past couple of days. However, some lodge owners have refused to mend their ways, despite the massive ongoing demolition operation.

This became evident after the Anti-Human Trafficking Unit (AHTU) of the MBVV police busted a prostitution racket that was operating from a lodge in Kashimira on Thursday night. While three people including the manager, waiters and security guard of the establishment were arrested for facilitating prostitution activities, the police team rescued a woman from the clutches of the flesh trade racketeers.

Acting on a tip-off, the team sent a decoy customer to Hotel Hill Top-a notorious lodging and boarding facility located in Versave village area of Ghodbunder Road in Kashimira. The accused who have been identified as Ramesh Bhima Waa0du (45), Pintu Sudam Thakur (35) and Puran Padam Singh (43) have been booked under section 370 (1) of the IPC for exploitation of a trafficked person and sections 3, 4, 5 of the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA).

However, the operator and the owner of the establishment who are the actual beneficiaries of the prostitution racket are still at large. The rescued woman was sent to the welfare home after necessary formalities and the case has been handed over to the Kashimira police station for further investigations.