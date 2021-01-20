Proposal of building skywalk at Borivali cleared

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) standing committee on Wednesday cleared the proposal of building a skywalk bridge which would join the Borivali Station (East) to the Omkareshwar Temple, the site of proposed metro railway station at Western Express Highway (WEH).

The idea of constructing the flyover was conceived in 2017, following which the roads and traffic department of the BMC conducted a survey in 2018 to assess the pedestrian and vehicular movement on the road, above which the skywalk will be built.

The tendering process of the skywalk was initiated in 2019, however due to the pandemic outbreak, the project was stalled. The estimated cost of the project would be around Rs 90 crs and officials of the civic body mentioned, due to the up-gradation of the design the cost of project has increased in the past one year.

Also the civic body had reworked on the design after carrying out surveys in the area. According to officials of the bridges department, if they had built the bridge on the basis of first design, then many shops would have been demolished.

“We have made some altercations in the layout and new plan is made keeping in mind the aesthetic appeal as there would be soon a metro station near the bridge,” an official of the bridges department told FPJ.

The bridge would be 1,471 metres long and 3.75 metres wide. For the conveneince of pedestrians, the bridge will have two escalators on both sides and six elevators total.