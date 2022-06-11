e-Paper Get App

Prophet row: Bhiwandi police issue summons to Nupur Sharma

Cases have been registered against Nupur Sharma at various police stations in Mumbai, Thane and various other parts of the country

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, June 11, 2022, 09:08 PM IST
Sacked BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma | PTI

The Bhiwandi police on Saturday issued summons to suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma for making offensive remarks against Prophet Mohammad during a debate on the news channel. The summons said she need to be present on June 13 to file her reply.

Earlier, a complaint was lodged against Nupur Sharma by a member of a Muslim organisation in Bhiwandi following which a case was registered at Bhiwandi city police station on May 30, 2022.

Cases have been registered against Nupur Sharma at various police stations in Mumbai, Thane and various other parts of the country following her derogatory remarks against the Prophet.

A few days back, she was also summoned by Mumbra Police.

A senior police official from the Bhiwandi police station said, "The summons has been issued against Nupur Sharma after a complaint by a Muslim organisation against her. In this summons, we have asked her to present on June 13 to file her reply."

