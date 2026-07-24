'Promises Must Become Action': Rhiya Ahir, Model Who Stood In Front Of Police Van During Mumbai's Student Protest, Reacts To PM Modi's NEET Paper Leak Assurance |

Mumbai: Rhiya Ahir, the 27-year-old model who became the face of Mumbai's student protests after standing in front of a police van carrying detained demonstrators, has welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assurance of stricter action against examination paper leaks while urging the government to ensure its promises are implemented.

Reacting to the Prime Minister's late-night video message on the NEET paper leak controversy, Ahir said the government's announcements reflected what students had been demanding, but stressed that meaningful action would be the real test.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On PM Modi's video message regarding strict action over paper leak matter, model Rhiya Ahir, one of the faces of the protest at Mumbai's Shivaji Park on July 22, says, "Absolutely, those were the demands of the students. So, the demands are being heard, that's… pic.twitter.com/3eAJh5AbRS — ANI (@ANI) July 24, 2026

"Absolutely, those were the demands of the students. So, the demands are being heard, that's beautiful. If after being heard they are actually implemented and it is coming into fruition, to say is one thing but for it to actually happen is another," Ahir said.

Referring to the alleged mastermind in the 2024 paper leak case, she added, "The alleged mastermind in the 2024 leaks was released on bail and he has been cleared of all allegations. So, I hope it doesn't happen this time."

PM Modi Assures Students On Action Over NEET Paper Leak

Her remarks came after Prime Minister Modi released a video message outlining the Centre's response to the alleged NEET paper leak. In the address, the Prime Minister said the government had arrested those involved, ensured students did not lose an academic year and was preparing legislation to establish a fast-track judicial mechanism for paper leak cases.

Calling paper leaks a serious issue that had caused distress to lakhs of students and their families, Modi said the government's focus was not only on conducting examinations and declaring results but also on strengthening the system to prevent such incidents in the future. He added that the proposal for a fast-track mechanism would be discussed by the Union Cabinet before being introduced in Parliament during the ongoing Monsoon Session.

Ahir has emerged as one of the most recognisable faces of the student agitation after videos of her standing in front of a police van near Shivaji Park on July 22 went viral across social media.

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Recalling the incident, she said she was walking towards Shivaji Park at around 4.30 pm when she noticed a police vehicle carrying detained protesters. "I heard the slogans coming from inside the van and instinctively ran towards it. I believed they were being taken away unnecessarily, so I stood in front of the vehicle demanding that they be released," she said.

Ahir claimed she had a heated exchange with police personnel, who allegedly told her the detainees would be released after the vehicle had travelled some distance. She questioned why they could not be freed immediately if that was the intention, saying the officers failed to provide a satisfactory explanation.

Who Is Rhiya Ahir?

An actor, model, entrepreneur and host, Ahir, who is also known as Rhiya Ekousiya on Instagram, runs a luxury clothing label called Rhiyasat, which specialises in handcrafted premium garments. She has also featured in music videos, including 'Dilbara', released in February 2025, and has often spoken publicly on social and political issues.

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