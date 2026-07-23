Who Is Rhiya Ahir? Meet The 27-Year-Old Model Who Stood Alone In Front Of A Police Van During Mumbai's Student Protest; Internet Salutes Her Courage | WATCH

Mumbai: A 27-year-old model, Rhiya Ahir, has emerged as one of the most talked-about faces of the recent student protests in Mumbai after she stood in front of a police van carrying detained demonstrators, demanding their immediate release.

Images and videos of Ahir blocking the police vehicle near Shivaji Park have gone viral on social media, drawing widespread attention to her act of protest.

Meet Rhiya Ahir [IG: rhiyaahir]👏



One fearless young woman stood in front of a police van during the Mumbai student protests, refusing to back down.



Courage can't be bought. Justice can't be silenced. Salute to her. 🫡🫡 pic.twitter.com/c9oAvhQPeq — زماں (@Delhiite_) July 22, 2026

According to Hindustan Times, Ahir was walking towards Shivaji Park at around 4.30 pm when she noticed a police van packed with detained protesters. "The van was stuffed from the front to the back. There was no space to stand," she said.

Believing that the protesters were being taken away unnecessarily, Ahir rushed towards the vehicle and stood in front of it. "I couldn't help myself. Their chants, they pulled me towards them," she said.

She said she then had a heated exchange with police officers, who allegedly told her that the detainees would be released after the van had travelled some distance. Ahir, however, refused to accept the explanation. "If you're going to release them anyway, release them now," she recalled telling the officers.

Claiming that the police knew they had acted incorrectly, Ahir said the officers did not offer much justification."They didn't say anything. They knew that they were in the wrong," she said.

Although she appeared composed, Ahir admitted that she was frightened during the confrontation."When I confronted them, I was shaking on the inside," she said. "I knew that what I was doing was right."

According to Ahir, she remained in front of the van until the officers eventually released the detained protesters. As they stepped out, many came over to thank her."They shook my hand," she said with a smile, adding that some jokingly called her "a baddie."

Reflecting on the incident, Ahir said she acted on instinct because she could not stand by while people were being detained. "I knew that if they were taken, they would be detained, and there would be FIRs against them. That's something I had to step in for. I just knew that I, as a citizen, will fail if I don't do anything about it," she said.

Who is Rhiya Ahir?

Rhiya Ahir, also known as Rhiya Ekousiya as per her Instagram account, is an actor, model, entrepreneur, and host. She is known for speaking openly about social and political issues and has built a presence in both the entertainment industry and on social media.

Apart from modelling and acting, Ahir runs her own clothing brand, Rhiyasat, where she hand-crafts luxury clothing.

She is also passionate about dance and has featured in music video. Her latest music video, "Dilbara," was released in February 2025.

Her decision to stand in front of a Mumbai Police van during the student protest has now thrust her into the national spotlight, with videos of the incident widely shared online.