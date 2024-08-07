Programs & Campaign For Couples Struggling With Infertility, Know More

Canva

The Federation of Obstetric & Gynaecological Societies of India, the Indian Society for Assisted Reproduction, and ReadyToBeMom.com launched a comprehensive IVF awareness & education program in India on the occasion of World IVF Day on July 25.

The goal of this program is to provide gynecologists with up-to-date information on IVF developments through the use of a webinar hosted by fertility specialists. Additionally, a multimedia awareness campaign aimed at educating soon-to-be parents about assisted reproduction alternatives and addressing their concerns will be launched. The program discusses India's growing infertility problem.

According to statistics, about 1% of Indians who have infertility seek immediate medical attention. Of these, about 28 million are Indian. A few of the factors linked to the high rate of infertility include older age, delayed pregnancy, and priorities in the workplace. Hesitancy and awareness gaps continue to be major obstacles in assisted reproduction, despite amazing developments in the field.

It includes a survey among practicing gynecologists to customize educational content on advancements in assisted reproduction. This program concludes with a specific webinar and a follow-up instructional booklet. It's main goal in the public awareness section is to close important gaps in women's health in India, especially in preventive care and preconception counseling.

By providing doctor-previewed prenatal care information to first-time mothers, this initiative aims to lower the risk of pregnancy and improve maternal health outcomes. The "Doctor Bytes" campaign, which will appear on Radio FM channels, will encourage audience participation by asking questions on digital platforms that are crowdsourced. Video and audio podcasts will be used to share the responses, and a 4-week long mobile campaign on YouTube and Instagram will come after.

The initiative is a joint effort by Readytobemom.com, the FOGSI Young Talent Promotion Committee, the Maharashtra Chapter of ISAR, and the India Society of Assisted Reproduction.

Dr. Rohan Palshetkar, a prominent Obstetrician, Gynaecologist & Chairperson of The Federation of Obstetric & Gynaecological Societies of India said “Through this dedicated programme, we aim to debunk multiple misconceptions around IVF that range from it being a painful process with a low guaranteed success rate etc."

He further added, "Over the years there have been remarkable breakthroughs in assisted reproductive techniques. Though India has seen a decent rise in the number of patients opting for these treatments, the numbers are still abysmally low. This programme will educate the gynaecologists & also create awareness among couples facing fertility challenges by providing a supportive environment for them to embrace the joys of parenthood”

ReadyToBeMom.com is a dedicated platform for preconception counselling, pregnancy care, and postpartum support. It aims to foster dialogues on infertility at multiple levels.

Mr. Shripad Kulkarni, the Founder added “India still has a special stigma attached to couples who don’t have kids after a few years of marriage & IVF being a new medical stream has its own apprehensions & reservations in terms of perception."

"Understanding the IVF process and knowing what to expect at each stage can alleviate anxiety & empower one to make an informed decision. Adhering to these guidelines can help prove the overall success rate and ensure a smoother experience for the individuals undergoing this treatment," she added.