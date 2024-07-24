World IVF Day: Understanding Myths & Facts About 'In-Vitro Fertilisation' Treatment With Experts

Canva

Every year on July 25, the world observes IVF Day, also called World Embryologist Day. This day honours the contribution and dedication made by embryologists in the fields of reproductive and infertility treatments.

Infertility is experienced by many individuals worldwide. In vitro fertilisation has revolutionised reproductive medicine, offering hope to countless couples struggling with infertility. However, along with its successful results, IVF has also become surrounded by numerous myths and misconceptions. These myths can cause unnecessary anxiety and deter people from considering this effective treatment.

From concerns about the health of IVF children to fears about the procedure’s impact on women, let's clear up myths and facts about IVF from the experts: Dr Varsha Agarwal, Consultant - Fertility Specialist and Gynaecologist, Motherhood Fertility and IVF, Noida; and Dr Ritu Hinduja, Nova IVF Fertility, Mumbai.

Myth 1: IVF is only for older women

Fact: It's a common misconception that IVF is exclusively for older women. Although age can influence a woman's fertility, it is not the only factor to consider. Younger couples often have a higher chance of success with IVF due to the quality of their eggs and sperm. Additionally, younger women with medical conditions such as endometriosis or polycystic ovary syndrome might benefit from IVF.

For others to alter to IVF would be to enhance their fertility rates as they focus on their careers or personal goals during their formative years. Ultimately, the decision to undergo IVF is personal and should be made with the guidance of a fertility specialist.

Myth 2: IVF is painful and risky

Fact: IVF is a safe and well-established fertility treatment with a high success rate. The procedure is performed under sedation, ensuring that patients usually experience little to no pain.

While IVF was traditionally associated with significant pain and discomfort due to daily hormone injections, advancements in medicine have made the process much less painful and more convenient. Nowadays, these injections are often subcutaneous rather than intramuscular, which are less painful to administer.

Myth 3: IVF causes early menopause

Fact: IVF does not cause early menopause. The process involves stimulating the ovaries to produce multiple eggs, but it does not deplete a woman's ovarian reserve or lead to early menopause.

Research indicates that while IVF treatment involves the use of fertility drugs to stimulate the ovaries, it does not accelerate the onset of menopause. The ovaries contain a large number of eggs, and the number used in IVF is relatively small in comparison.

Myth 4: Kids born from IVF are different

Fact: Every child is unique, regardless of how they are conceived. A child's personality is innate and unaffected by the method of conception. The sole difference between IVF and naturally conceived children is the conception process. Beyond that, there are no differences. IVF babies are just as healthy and delightful as any other children!

Myth 8: IVF Always Guarantees Success

Fact: The success rate of IVF varies depending on several factors, such as the age of the woman, the cause of infertility, the number of embryos transferred, and the quality of the embryos. While IVF has been a ray of hope for many, it is important to recognise that additional procedures may be necessary, particularly for older women, to improve the chances of success. Advances in technology and personalised treatment plans have significantly enhanced success rates, even for older women.