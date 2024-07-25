What Causes Infertility? Expert Guide To Deal With Mental Stress For Couples Who Can't Conceive

Canva

Infertility can take a heavy toll on a couple's physical and psychological health. Navigating this journey requires a multifaceted approach. On the occasion of World IVF Day on July 25, let's understand what is infertility, its causes, and take crucial tips for partners dealing with infertility with expert advice from Dr Avantika Vaze (Parab), Fertility consultant Nova IVF Fertility Vashi.

Infertility and it's causes in men and women

Infertility is a condition that occurs when the couple is unable to conceive even after continuous efforts. There could be various factors contributing to infertility in men and women in addition to medical problems such as smoking cigarettes, drinking alcohol, tobacco use, age, unhealthy lifestyle and exposure to harmful toxins like pesticides, chemicals and radiation.

Explaining the causes of infertility in women, Dr Avantika said, "Infertility in women might be caused by medical issues like fallopian tube blockage, infections, premature ovarian failure, PCOS (polycystic ovary syndrome), endometriosis, uterine fibroids, and low ovarian reserve."

On the reasons behind men's infertility, she added, "The causes of infertility in men are abnormalities of sperm count, motility, and morphology, cystic fibrosis, enlargement of the scrotal vein (Varicocele), and even erectile dysfunction."

Understanding the effects of infertility on a couple's mental health

Infertility can increase the burden on a couple’s mental health, leading to feelings of failure, frustration, guilt, sadness, grief, isolation, and regret. This is why it becomes essential to support your partner during difficult times to ease their mental load and reduce stress.

Tips for partners dealing with infertility

Communication is key

During tough times, it becomes vital to maintain communication. You need to approach your partner while being empathetic and supportive to ease their mental stress.

Adding to this, Dr. Avantika said, "Communicational gaps can lead to misunderstandings and problems in the relationship, resulting in constant fights, disagreements, infidelity, trust issues, and emotional distance. Infertility can be stressful for both partners. Infertility treatment is stressful from a financial, emotional, and even social point of view."

Constantly sharing your feelings and opinions with each other can help relieve emotional burdens and strengthen the overall bond.

Seek professional help

If you are unable to conceive, it is important to consult a fertility specialist or seek expert guidance. To relieve your emotional stress, scheduling a session with a mental health expert or counsellor can be helpful.

"You must consult an expert, as they can help address the underlying causes of infertility and suggest tailored treatment plans accordingly," Dr Avantika added.

Don’t set unrealistic expectations

Couples need to set realistic expectations while undergoing treatments associated with infertility. On this, Dr. Avantika stated, "Infertility treatments can be stressful and might take some time longer than expected for positive outcomes."

She further said, "It needs a step-by-step approach by a doctor, and couples need to have patience. It is important to note that these treatment options might not always be successful."

Setting realistic expectations can help with managing disappointments and maintaining hope.

Be open about exploring all the options

Being open-minded and exploring all the possible options for treating infertility can be helpful. Advising on infertility treatment, Dr Avantika advised, "Exploring suitable options can help reduce the stress and pressure on both partners. Choosing the right option at the right time under the guidance of a fertility expert is the key to success. Options like these are alternative paths towards parenthood."

"You can opt for other options like IVF (in vitro fertilization), IUI (intrauterine insemination), surrogacy, fertility-related endoscopic surgeries, gametes, embryo freezing, and even adoption.", she added.

It is essential to have a thorough discussion about these options to know if both partners are on the same page and share the same thoughts. This can help reduce future conflicts and misunderstandings between the couple.