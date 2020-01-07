Private sector jobs: 80% sons-of-the-soil quota

Mumbai: Aiming to fulfil its poll promise of reserving jobs in the private sector for sons of the soil, the state government will soon bring in a legislation to this effect.

"We have prepared a draft legislation to reserve 80 per cent jobs for domiciled youths in the state. This will be tabled in the budget session," said Subhash Desai, industry minister, at a press conference on Monday.

All three partners of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi have promised to make this provision for the youth of the state. There is anger amongst youths as their jobs are being snatched by people from other states.

The Shiv Sena was born after Marathi youths were denied jobs in the 1960s. Ever since, the Sena has pressed for providing jobs to them. During the Assembly election, too, the Congress and the NCP had announced legislation reserving jobs for youths in the private sector.

The state government jobs are already 100 per cent reserved for domicile youths. Industrial units and establishments not complying with this rule will not get tax benefits, rebates and exemptions. These provisions will also be applicable to contract workers in these units.

"Though currently workers and contractors from other states are working on the metro projects, the state government will ensure that when the metro is operational, it will have youths from Maharashtra as its employees," Desai made it clear, in answer to a question.