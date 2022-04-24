Prithviraj Chavan condemns politics of hatred and communal tension & claims it was systematic conspiracy of BJP

Former chief minister Prithviraj Chavan on Sunday strongly criticized the attempts being made to create a rift in religions and hatred in the country. He questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi has his consent for the present atmosphere saying it was quite surprising that none of the senior BJP leaders was condemning the slew of incidents in this regard.

‘’The BJP is deliberately trying to disrupt law and order. There is a limit to how much patience you can have. No protests are reported from the senior level of the BJP. This means that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tacitly agreed to it. Religious divisions and hatred are created in all the states. Attempts are also being made to incite violence. This is a systematic conspiracy of the BJP,’’ he alleged.

‘’The politics of religious hatred is going on in the country at present. Suddenly some people have remembered Hanuman and other things. The political battle must be fought in a Constitutional way. Who is currently creating an atmosphere of intolerance in the country? The politics of religious hatred should be condemned,’’ noted Chavan.

‘’There are Constitutional norms for the imposition of President Rule. The Governor can write or recommend anything. We have to see whether Modi is the Prime Minister of the country or a Chief Minister. What is happening in Maharashtra is from both sides (ruling and opposition). This is detrimental to the country, not merely to the state. Communal politics is affecting investment in the country. The country is being harmed to win an election,’’ claimed Chavan.

Chavan said he was not worried about the stability of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state. BJP’s Operation Lotus will not be successful. However, BJP is trying to find out if something else can happen by applying certain procedures as per the Constitution.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:07 PM IST