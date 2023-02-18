Prithvi Shaw controversy: Sapna Gill tells Mumbai court she Did not know who cricketer was, her friend asked him for selfie |

Mumbai: Social Media influencer Sapna Gill was produced in Andheri court on Friday after she was arrested for an alleged attack on cricketer Prithvi Shaw's car. She in court said that she was unaware of who Shaw was.

"My friend had asked him for the selfie. I didn't know he is a cricketer. We were only two and Prithvi shaw was with his eight friends. It's all wrong that they had food in the hotel, we were partying in the club, and he was drunk. The police asked us to end the matter," Gill was quoted by news agency ANI.

Gill, who has been remanded to police custody until February 20, was arrested on Thursday by Oshiwara police for allegedly harassing Shaw and his friends and also demanding Rs 50,000 from the cricketer for refusing to click a selfie.

Oshiwara Police registered a case under sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 148 (rioting), 384 (extortion), 506 (criminal intimidation) and some other sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) based on the complaint.

Sapna Gill, and her friends fight with Shaw

The influencer and her friends got into a scuffle with Prithvi Shaw and his friends after the cricketer refused to click a selfie with the group. According to statement from Shaw's roommate, Ashish Yadav, the group had approached the India team player twice for selfies and he posed with them but was irked after they approached him for the third time.

Yadav further said that they picked a fight also and were shown out by the hotel staff. He alleged they waited for over 20 minutes for them to come out of the hotel, broke the glass of their car and also demanded Rs 50,000.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

Gill's lawyer claims Shaw was inebriated, says accusations levelled by him false

Sapna's lawyer, citing media reports, argued that the Shaw often consumes alcohol and had to face ban by BCCI. He said that Sapna did not ask for money and elucidated that there is no proof for same either. He questioned as to why had Shaw pressed charged 15 hours after the incident and why through his friend.

While talking to the media, Sapna Gill's lawyer said that the allegations levelled by Shaw are false.

"Today we put our stand in the court that the allegations levelled by Prithvi Shaw are all wrong. In the next hearing, we will demand judicial custody of Sapna and as soon as the court grants it, we will appeal for bail, police have added Section 387," he told ANI.

