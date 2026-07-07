'Prima Facie, It Appears To Be Case Of Suicide': Mumbai DCP On Lok Bhavan Constable's Death, Further Investigation Underway

Mumbai Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R. Ragsudha. |

Mumbai: Mumbai Zone 2 Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) R Ragsudha on Tuesday, speaking on the alleged suicide of a Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force constable deployed at Lok Bhavan, said that the team has found a suicide note and, prima facie, it appears to be a case of suicide.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “At around nine o'clock, information was received at Malabar Hill Police Station that at a guard point inside Lok Bhavan, a Kolhapur SRPF jawan, Police Constable Kaustabh Sangle, had died by suicide by shooting himself.”

Mumbai, Maharashtra: On the alleged suicide of a Maharashtra State Reserve Police Force constable deployed at Lok Bhavan, DCP R. Ragsudha says, "At around nine o'clock, information was received at Malabar Hill Police Station that at a guard point inside Lok Bhavan, a Kolhapur… pic.twitter.com/8ItUbXrvZO — IANS (@ians_india) July 7, 2026

She further said that after information regarding the incident was received, police personnel were immediately dispatched to the spot, where they recovered his body and sent it for post-mortem.

Read Also Panic At Raj Bhavan As SRPF Constable Kaustabh Sangle Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead On Guard Duty

Separate suicide case in Malegaon

In another separate incident, Aniket Balasaheb Jagtap (27) allegedly died by suicide at Sane Guruji Nagar in Malegaon Camp due to marital discord and mental harassment.

According to reports, Aniket Jagtap had married Shruti Jagtap (22) of Panchsheel Nagar a year ago. Frequent quarrels began between the couple shortly after the wedding. It is reported that Shruti refused to live with Aniket and had even filed a police complaint against him. Consequently, Aniket had been enduring severe mental distress over the past few days. Driven by this stress, he allegedly died by suicide at his home.

Following the incident, Camp Police registered a case against Aniket’s wife, Shruti Jagtap, his in-laws and his aunt. So far his in-laws have been arrested.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/