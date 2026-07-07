Panic At Raj Bhavan As SRPF Constable Kaustabh Sangle Allegedly Shoots Himself Dead On Guard Duty | Representational Image

Mumbai: Panic gripped Raj Bhavan on Monday around 9.10pm after an State Reserve Police Force (SRPF) personnel allegedly shot himself inside the SRPF camp premises.

Constable Deployed from Kolhapur's SRPF Group 16, Used Service Rifle

According to preliminary information, police constable Kaustabh Sangle, an amaldar attached to SRPF Group 16, Kolhapur, was deployed on guard duty at Raj Bhavan when the incident occurred. He allegedly used his service rifle and died on the spot.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is not yet known and is being investigated. Personnel from Malabar Hill police station, along with senior police officers, rushed to Raj Bhavan after the incident and began inquiries.

Officials said the Malabar Hill police are conducting further investigation. Additional details on the circumstances leading to the incident are awaited.

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