Nashik: 27-Year-Old Man Dies By Suicide; Wife, In-Laws Booked For Alleged Harassment, Two Arrested | Representative Image

Nashik: A shocking incident has come to light in Nashik. Aniket Balasaheb Jagtap (age 27) committed suicide at Sane Guruji Nagar in Malegaon Camp due to marital discord and mental harassment. The Camp Police have registered a case against Aniket’s wife, in-laws, and aunt; the in-laws have been arrested.

Aniket Jagtap had married Shruti Jagtap (age 22) of Panchsheel Nagar a year ago. Frequent quarrels began between the couple shortly after the wedding. It is reported that Shruti refused to live with Aniket and had even filed a police complaint against him. Consequently, Aniket had been enduring severe mental distress over the past few days. Driven by this stress, he committed suicide at his home.

Initially, the incident was recorded as a case of accidental death. However, following a complaint lodged by Aniket’s father, the Camp Police registered a case of mental harassment against his wife Shruti Jagtap, mother-in-law Vandana Subhash Dhivare, father-in-law Subhash Sukdev Dhivare, and aunt Ujwala Satish Pawar (all residents of Panchsheel Nagar).

While the in-laws have been arrested, his wife Shruti and aunt Ujwala Pawar remain absconding. The deceased's family has issued a warning, stating, "Arrest Shruti and the aunt immediately, or else we will commit self-immolation."

Assistant Police Inspector Pankaj Nikam is conducting further investigations into the matter.

This incident has caused a stir in the city, once again bringing the issue of the suffering faced by the younger generation due to marital discord and mental harassment into the spotlight.