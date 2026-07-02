Nashik: 1,100 Trees To Be Planted On Nilgiri And Brahmagiri Hills Ahead Of Simhastha 2027 | Sourced

Nashik: As preparations gather pace for the upcoming Simhastha Trimbakeshwar Kumbh Mela–2027, a large-scale tree plantation campaign was launched on Nilgiri Hill, with a similar drive planned for Brahmagiri Hill, reinforcing efforts towards environmental conservation and ecological restoration.



The inaugural ceremony was attended by Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad President Mahant Ravindra Puri Ji Maharaj, Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad General Secretary and International Patron of Panch Dashnam Juna Akhada Mahant Hari Giri Ji Maharaj, Jagadguru Swami Chakrapani Nandgiri Maharaj, Mahant Narayan Giri Ji Maharaj, Mahant Thanapati Mahant Anand Giri Maharaj, Mahant Girishanand Giri, Mahant Anandeshwar Anand Giri Ji Maharaj, and several other saints and spiritual leaders.



On the occasion, Shri Mahant Hari Giri Ji Maharaj announced a pledge to plant 1,100 trees across Nilgiri and Brahmagiri hills. The campaign formally commenced with ceremonial tree plantation by the revered saints.



Addressing the gathering, Mahant Hari Giri Ji Maharaj emphasised that protecting nature and the environment is one of the greatest necessities of the present time. He stated that tree plantation is not only an effective means of environmental conservation but also the foundation for a safe and sustainable future for coming generations.



The saints and devotees present also pledged to plant more trees and ensure their proper care, while spreading the message of environmental protection among society.