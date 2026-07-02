Nashik: AI Will Not Have An Adverse Impact On Human Employment, Says Air Marshal B. N. Gokhale | Sourced

Nashik: Artificial Intelligence (AI) is increasingly being adopted across sectors, from education to defence. However, AI is a tool created for humans and remains under human control. It cannot replace human intelligence, judgment, or understanding. Therefore, fears that AI will negatively affect human employment are largely unfounded, said retired Air Marshal B. N. Gokhale.



He was speaking as the chief guest at the 37th Foundation Day celebration of Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University (YCMOU).



The event was presided over by Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane. Also present were the recipients of the second Yash Jeevan Gaurav Awards, Pro-Vice-Chancellor Dr Jogendrasingh Bisen, Management Council members Prasenjit Fadnavis, Dr D. M. Gujarati, and Dr Sanjeevani Mahale, Acting Registrar and Finance Officer Dr Govind Katlakute, Controller of Examinations Bhatuprasad Patil, Director of the Internal Quality Assurance Cell Dr Madhukar Shewale, and heads of various academic schools.



Gokhale said the university has successfully adapted to changing times by introducing skill-oriented and employment-focused programmes such as drone technology and data analytics, thereby taking modern education to people's doorsteps. He also praised the university for honouring distinguished personalities who, despite achieving great success, have remained committed to serving society. Such individuals have played a crucial role in helping the nation overcome challenging times and continue to inspire future generations, he said.



Vice-Chancellor Prof. Sanjeev Sonawane stated that it was a matter of pride that social contributors were honoured by a distinguished veteran of the country's defence services. He noted that the university has expanded beyond open and distance learning by embracing online education and digital transformation while ensuring transparency in its operations.



He further highlighted that nearly 27,000 farmers had benefited over the past year from various training programmes offered through the university's Krishi Vigyan Kendra, including beekeeping, nursery management, and introductory AI-based courses.



Yash Jeevan Gaurav Awards Presented

On the occasion, Air Marshal B. N. Gokhale presented the second Yash Jeevan Gaurav Awards to:

Padma Shri Dr Ashokrao Kukde (Latur) – Medical Services

Anil Meher (Narayangaon) – Agriculture and Rural Development

Prof. Dilip Phadke (Nashik) – Literature, Culture, and Consumer Protection

Dr Nirupama Deshpande (Melghat, Amravati) – Tribal Entrepreneurship and Environment Seema Milind Kamble (Pune) – Women's Empowerment