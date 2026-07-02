Nashik: Old Haveli Collapses At Dhumal Point, Renewing Focus On Dangerous Buildings Amid Monsoon | Sourced

Nashik: With the arrival of the monsoon, the issue of dangerous buildings in the Old Nashik area has once again come to the forefront. On Wednesday (June 1) afternoon, a portion of Damodar Makaji’s old haveli (mansion) collapsed in the Dhumal Point area along the main road.

Fortunately, as the haveli was unoccupied, there was no loss of life. However, shops located on the ground floor were damaged, and debris falling onto the main road created an atmosphere of panic in the area.

The haveli had been closed for some time and had been identified as a dangerous building in the Nashik East division. Although the Municipal Corporation had issued a notice to the owner, locals are discussing the fact that the collapse occurred because no concrete action was taken.

Accusing the administration of inaction, local residents stated, "Merely issuing notices is not enough. Strict action should be taken against such dangerous buildings before the monsoon."

Upon receiving information about the incident, the Municipal Corporation administration responded immediately. The hazardous shops beneath the haveli were promptly sealed, and the demolition of the remaining unstable sections has commenced.

There are many such old buildings in the Old Nashik area, and they always pose a risk of collapse during the monsoon. While the Municipal Corporation has previously compiled a list of such buildings and issued notices to the owners, citizens are dissatisfied due to the slow pace of actual enforcement.

Demands for immediate action against dangerous buildings in the city are gaining momentum, especially in the context of the upcoming Simhastha Kumbh Mela.