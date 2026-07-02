Nashik: Trimbakeshwar Temple Incidents Under Probe; Minister Assures Strict Action After Final Inquiry Reports | Pinterest

Nashik: The Maharashtra government has launched detailed investigations into both the alleged irregularities in the VIP darshan system at Trimbakeshwar Temple and the recent altercation between a security guard and devotees. Minister of State Adv. Ashish Jaiswal informed the Maharashtra Legislative Council that strict action will be taken against those found responsible once the final inquiry reports are submitted.



Responding to questions raised by legislators Sunil Shinde, Bhavana Gawali, Pravin Darekar, and Kishor Darade, Jaiswal said that the authorities have been instructed to ensure courteous and respectful treatment of all devotees visiting the temple.



He added that measures have been taken to streamline the darshan system and minimise inconvenience to pilgrims. At present, around 2,000 devotees are accommodated daily through the online booking portal, while nearly 7,000 devotees are facilitated through the offline system. A special paid pass facility is also available for immediate Darshan access.



The minister further stated that the administration is committed to maintaining a disciplined and transparent darshan system while ensuring that every devotee is treated with dignity and respect.