Ashadhi Wari: Nashik Deploys 108, 102 And Cardiac Ambulances Along Sant Nivruttinath Palkhi Route | Sourced

Nashik: The District Health Department has completed all preparations to ensure the provision of uninterrupted, prompt, and high-quality healthcare services to the lakhs of Warkaris (pilgrims) participating in the Shri Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi (procession) journey from Trimbakeshwar to Pandharpur. The department is fully prepared through a comprehensive plan that includes health treatment centres, 108 and 102 ambulances, cardiac ambulances, mobile medical teams, Arogyadoots (health messengers), safe drinking water facilities, preventive measures, and public awareness programs.

The Shri Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj Palkhi is scheduled to depart from Trimbakeshwar for Pandharpur on June 29. Against this backdrop, the entire health machinery has been mobilised under the guidance of District Collector Ayush Prasad, Zilla Parishad CEO Omkar Pawar, and Nashik Divisional Deputy Director (Health) Dr Kapil Ahire, and in accordance with the planning by District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More.

Health Facilities

Health treatment centres have been set up at key locations along the Palkhi route. Trained medical officers, nurses, and health workers will be stationed there. Adequate stocks of essential medicines and equipment have been maintained. To provide immediate assistance during emergencies, 108 and 102 ambulances, as well as state-of-the-art cardiac ambulances, have been made available. ECG testing facilities have also been provided where necessary.

To ensure Warkaris have access to safe drinking water, various water sources along the Palkhi route have been inspected and purified. Special health personnel have been appointed to continuously monitor water quality. Fogging, insecticide spraying, and sanitation drives will be conducted regularly to prevent infectious and vector-borne diseases.

Essential medicines, stocks of life-saving drugs, and medical equipment have been made available at Primary Health Centres, sub-centres, and other health facilities along the Palkhi route. Information boards displaying the names and contact numbers of the concerned medical officers and staff have been installed at various locations.

Special Arrangements

Special health arrangements have been made for the Palkhis and Dindis (pilgrimage processions) in the district. The Zilla Parishad Health Department has formed a special mobile team comprising 20 health workers. This team will travel alongside the Dindi and provide medical services to the Warkaris. The team includes two medical officers, two community health officers, twelve health workers, two drivers, and two ambulances. One of these is a state-of-the-art cardiac ambulance provided through the 'Cess' fund.

Facilities such as 'Hirkani Kaksh' (dedicated rooms for breastfeeding mothers), first aid, health advice, and necessary medical assistance will be available at halting points. Public awareness programs regarding heatstroke, water safety, personal hygiene, prevention of infectious diseases, snakebites, and first aid will be conducted.

'Arogyadoots' (health workers in special uniforms) will provide guidance and immediate medical assistance to the Warkaris.

District Health Officer Dr Sudhakar More stated, "Strict instructions have been issued to all medical officers and staff to treat the Warkaris with courtesy and sensitivity."

Confidence has been expressed that, thanks to these preparations, the Warkaris will not face any health-related issues.