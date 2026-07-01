Nashik: District Collector Ayush Prasad Welcomes Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj’s Palkhi Procession | Sourced

Nashik: The Palkhi (palanquin procession) of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj, which commenced its annual pilgrimage from Trimbakeshwar in Nashik district to Pandharpur on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi, arrived in Nashik city on Wednesday. District Collector Ayush Prasad welcomed the Palkhi near the Collector's Office and performed a traditional ritual of worship. The atmosphere turned deeply devotional as devotees chanted "Dnyanoba Mauli" and "Tukaram."



Among those present were Additional District Collector Hemangi Patil, Resident Deputy Collector Rohitkumar Rajput, Tehsildars Pankaj Pawar, Amol Nikam and Pradeep Varpe, Assistant Municipal Commissioner Shyam Gosavi, President of Sant Shri Nivruttinath Maharaj Samadhi Sansthan, Trimbakeshwar, Rahul Salunkhe, Secretary Shripad Kulkarni, Palkhi Procession Chief Manojkumar Rathi, Trustee Adv. S. D. Ghotekar, along with senior officials, government employees, and a large number of devotees.