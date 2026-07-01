Nashik: 105 Witness Statements Recorded In Ashok Kharat Case; Ujjwal Nikam Appointed Special Public Prosecutor | Sourced

Nashik: The trial against self-styled godman Ashok Kharat alias Captain, accused of sexually exploiting women under the guise of performing divine miracles, has gathered momentum. In the first case registered against him, police have recorded statements of 105 witnesses and collected substantial evidence. Considering the seriousness of the case, the Maharashtra government has appointed Advocate Ujjwal Nikam as the Special Public Prosecutor.



Charge sheets in two of the cases have been filed before the Nashik Sessions Court. The first hearing was held on Tuesday, with Kharat appearing before the court via video conferencing due to security concerns. The next hearing has been scheduled for July 7.



Earlier, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had filed the charge sheets in the Nashik District Court. However, given the grave nature of the offences, the cases were transferred to the Sessions Court, where the process of filing fresh charge sheets is now underway.



So far, charge sheets have been filed in four cases—two on June 22 and two more on June 30—marking the formal commencement of the trial. Along with Advocate Ujjwal Nikam, Advocate Parimal Phale from Ahilyanagar has been appointed as the Assistant Special Public Prosecutor.



The first FIR against Kharat was registered at Sarkarwada Police Station on April 17. During the investigation, police identified and recorded statements from 105 witnesses, strengthening the prosecution's case.