Nashik: Serial Gold Chain Snatcher Gang Busted; Four Arrested, 10 Chain-Snatching Cases Solved | AI

Nashik: The Local Crime Branch (LCB) has successfully cracked down on a series of gold chain-snatching incidents targeting women travelling alone in rural Nashik. A habitual chain snatcher and his accomplices were arrested during the operation. Investigations revealed that the gang was involved in 10 such crimes across the district.

While patrolling the Niphad area, the LCB team received information that two suspects were travelling from Winchur towards Nashik on a two-wheeler. Teams from the LCB and Niphad Police Station intercepted and detained them. Vishal Sangle (35, resident of Satpur, Nashik) and Ganesh alias Kuldeep Kapse (44, resident of Ashwamedh Nagar, Nashik) were arrested. Both confessed to committing the crimes with the assistance of Rohit Gaikwad (27, resident of Bhausahebnagar).

The gang committed chain-snatching offences in Bhausahebnagar, Saikheda, Niphad, Dindori, Pimpalgaon Baswant, Ozar, Vavi, and Lasalgaon. The police also detained Rohit Gaikwad. Additionally, Vijay Ujjainkar (43, resident of Ashwamedh Nagar) was arrested after it was revealed that the stolen gold had been sold to him.

Property worth ₹4.76 lakh was seized during the operation, including a 48-gram gold bar, a two-wheeler, and mobile phones used in the commission of the crimes.

Vishal Sangle, Ganesh Kapse, and Vijay Ujjainkar were arrested in connection with a case registered at Saikheda Police Station, while Rohit Gaikwad was arrested in connection with a case registered at Dindori Police Station. All the accused are habitual offenders, with cases registered against them under various sections for offences including dacoity, housebreaking, theft, attempted murder, causing hurt, and fraud.

The Local Crime Branch (LCB) carried out this successful operation under the directives of Nashik Rural Superintendent of Police D. S. Swami. This action has brought significant relief to women in the rural areas, and the police have assured that they will keep a close watch on such incidents.