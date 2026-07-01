Nashik: Over 25 Maharashtra Youths Trapped Near Thailand-Myanmar Border After Fake Data Entry Job Offer | Sourced

Nashik: Numerous youths from Maharashtra, including Nashik, have been deceived and taken to the Thailand-Myanmar border after being lured with the promise of a ₹70,000 monthly salary for ‘data entry’ jobs in Bangkok, Thailand. There, they are being forced to work 17–18 hours a day and are subjected to physical assault if they refuse. Reports indicate that six youths from Nashik are among those trapped in this situation.

An advertisement for a data entry job in Bangkok appeared on a popular Indian website. An agent named ‘Steve’ from Mumbai conducted the interviews. The selected youths were sent to Thailand. Upon arrival at the airport, they were forced at gunpoint into vehicles and taken to the Thailand-Myanmar border. There, they are compelled to engage in online fraud targeting Indians. Their passports have been confiscated, and they receive only 2–3 hours of sleep per day.

Youths from Nashik, including Aniket Garad, Ashwin Kale, Om Londhe, Pushpakar Shirsath, Swapnil Kalunge, Ajinkya Dive, Kaustubh Shejwal, and Deepak Nikam, are among those trapped. More than 25 youths from Maharashtra (including two young women) are currently stranded there. One of the affected youths spoke over the phone with the State Disaster Management Minister, Girish Mahajan.

Minister Girish Mahajan listened to the youths' plight and reassured them. He subsequently met with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and apprised him of the entire situation. Chief Minister Fadnavis has issued instructions to immediately coordinate with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Bangkok to ensure the safe return of the youths from Maharashtra.

Following this incident, the administration has urged youths not to rely on social media advertisements for overseas jobs; instead, they should thoroughly verify the company, the agent, and the entire process before making a decision.

Currently, this part of Myanmar is under the control of a private rebel army, and the youths are being held at gunpoint. Reports indicate that this racket is being operated by Chinese gangs. Investigations by the police and the MEA are underway, and efforts are being made to bring the youths back home soon.