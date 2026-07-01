Nashik: Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj’s Palkhi Reaches City Amid Heavy Rain; Warkaris Continue Devotional Journey | Sourced

Nashik: The Ashadhi Palkhi (procession) of the revered Saint Nivruttinath Maharaj arrived in Nashik city this morning. Having departed from Trimbakeshwar on June 29, the procession reached Nashik amidst rain, accompanied by Warkaris (pilgrims) who were singing Abhangs and immersed in chanting the name of Lord Vitthal. The procession arrived at Ganeshwadi in the Panchvati area.

The Nashik Municipal Corporation made arrangements for welcoming the Palakhi. A grand welcome was given to warkaris in Nashik City. Nashik City Mayor Himgauri Adke, Deputy Mayor Vilas Shinde, and City Commissioner Manisha Khatri were present on the occasion. Both the administrative officials and politicians and prominent personalities took darshan of the palakhi. The mayor and deputy mayor also played phugdi on the occasion.

Despite the heavy rain, thousands of Warkaris participated in the procession barefoot, moving to the rhythm of Taal and Mridang (traditional cymbals and drums) and chanting the name of Lord Hari. Residents of Nashik welcomed the procession by showering flowers and performing Aarti. The Palkhi is halting at Ganeshwadi for the night and will depart for its next stop tomorrow.

Palkhi Schedule

The procession, having started from Trimbakeshwar, entered Nashik via Satpur and Panchvati. The sight of Warkaris walking barefoot in the rain was truly remarkable. Participants in the procession expressed their deep longing to meet Lord Vitthal (Vithuraya) while singing Abhangs and remaining engrossed in devotion to the Saint.

Administrative Preparations

The Nashik Municipal Corporation, the district administration, and the Forest Department had made excellent arrangements for the procession. Facilities for cleanliness, water supply, medical aid, and security were established along the route. One side of the road along the procession's path was closed to traffic.

Warkaris' Enthusiasm

Upon the arrival of the Palkhi, the Warkaris chanted the name of Lord Vitthal with great fervour. Experiencing the joy of devotion even in the rain, they sang "Paule Chalti Pandharichi Vaat" (Feet walking the path to Pandhari), filling the city of Nashik with the spirit of Lord Vitthal. As the Palkhi halts at Ganeshwadi, the journey will resume tomorrow morning. The city of Nashik is imbued with devotion to Lord Vitthal due to the Palkhi procession of Sant Nivruttinath Maharaj. The enthusiasm of the residents of Nashik and the Warkaris welcoming the Palkhi is a sight to behold.