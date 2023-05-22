Pre-Monsoon Maintenance: 24-hour water shutdown in Mira Bhayandar; check details | File

Mira Bhayandar: The water supply department of the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has announced a 24-hour shutdown on May 26 due to pre-monsoon repair and maintenance work to be carried out by the Shahad Temghar (STEM) water authority.

The 24-hour shutdown will begin at 9 am on May 26 (Friday) and end at 9 am on May 27 (Saturday). Notably, the other provider, Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC), will also suspend its services during the same period.

"Although it is a 24-hour shutdown, water supply is expected to be affected for the following couple of days due to low pressure," informed Executive Engineer (Water Supply) Sharad Nanegaokar, who has appealed to residents to not only store water for the day but also use it with care and avoid unnecessary wastage. Despite the requirement of over 225 MLD, the twin-city has an allotted supply of 221 MLD provided jointly by the MIDC (135 MLD) and STEM (86 MLD). In addition to the shortage from both providers, the twin-city also experiences significant loss of potable water on a daily basis due to leakages, unaccounted supply, and theft.