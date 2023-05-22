Mira Bhayandar: MBMC’s proposed cancer hospital hits roadblock | File pic

Mira Bhayandar: The ambitious project, mooted by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC), of constructing a full-fledged hospital building to facilitate cancer treatment facilities in Mira Bhayandar, has stumbled upon a hurdle in the very first phase.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis had remotely laid the foundation stone for the construction of a slew of proposed projects, including a full-fledged cancer treatment hospital in the Sai Baba Nagar area of Mira Road on April 22, 2023.

Tender procedure on hold

The civic administration had even floated tenders to appoint contractual agencies for the hospital project. However, the entire tender procedure was put on hold after it came to light that the infrastructure requirements, mandated to be incorporated in the design process of a specialty cancer treatment center, eluded the basic blueprint. While functionality is essential to any healthcare establishment, buildings that provide cancer care encompass unique characteristics that address the distinctive aspects of cancer patients and the care team.

The state government has already disbursed funds amounting to Rs5 crore for the cancer hospital project, and Fadnavis has assured the MBMC of allotting more funds for the upcoming facility, which he expects to be similar to the one built in Nagpur. "We have roped in a Nagpur-based consultant who will prepare a fresh detailed project report (DPR), which will be re-tabled before the state government authorities for approval," confirmed City Engineer Deepak Khambit.

While the installation of radiation sources is a very sensitive job that requires extra care and attention, the waste from cancer hospitals needs a different disposal method that prevents the exposure of the environment to radiation.