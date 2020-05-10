Praveen Pardeshi applies for leave, may opt for central deputation

Mumbai: A day after he was shunted out as the BrihanMumbai Municipal Commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, who is the additional chief secretary rank IAS officer of 1985 batch, has applied for leave for 10 days.

Pardeshi has not yet taken over his new charge as the additional chief secretary in the urban development department. He has sent his leave application to the state government through an email.

An officer from the General Administration Department told FPJ, ’’It is true that Pardeshi has not yet taken over his new assignment. He has applied for 10 days leave and it will be processed by the state government on Monday as Saturday and Sunday are weekly offs.’’

He said Pardeshi has not given any cause for leave. However, his colleagues in Mantralaya cited that he may take rest for a while as he was involved in combating the virus in the city.