Prakash Ambedkar detained near Aarey Colony

Mumbai: Dalit leader Prakash Ambedkar was on Sunday detained when he tried to enter Aarey Colony in support of the activists who are opposing the cutting of trees in the area to make way for a Metro car shed.

He alleged Maharashtra government was using “muscle power” to silence those raising voice against tree felling. Police on Saturday imposed Section 144, CrPC in Aarey, restricting moveme­nts and gathering of groups, and cordoned off the area.

When the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief reached the Aarey area in suburban Goregaon on Sunday in support of those opposing tree felling, he was detained by police for a brief period. Later, after being left off.