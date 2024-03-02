Power Of Garbage: Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation Starts Generating Electricity From Biogas Plants

Power Of Garbage: MBMC Starts Generating Electricity From Biogas Plants |

After successfully commissioning four out of the seven biogas plants, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) has sought an official nod from the Maharashtra Electricity Commission (MERC) for a generic tariff for the power generated from the plants.

Presently four out of the seven proposed plants are in operation mode in various parts of the twin-city having a collective capacity of recycling wet garbage to biogas averaging 50-tonne per day (TPD) which can generate 275 kilovolt-amps (kVA) electricity during 100 percent input of property segregated waste.

Recycling capacity

The total recycling capacity of all the seven plants is pegged at 100 TPD which can generate 575 kVA electricity. The MBMC has adopted the technology developed by the Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC) having a good potential for energy generation through bio-methanation for an eco-friendly disposal of wet waste. The plant decomposes organic waste and converts into methane. The gas is injected into a generator to produce electricity.

Sustainable energy

“These biogas plants are part of our objective to decentralise the waste managing system which not only ensures a significant reduction in quantum of wet waste ferried to the unified process plant, but it’s also an asset in sustainable energy transition,” said civic chief-Sanjay Katkar while appealing citizens to segregate daily household garbage at source which will prove to be an important contribution for the success of the much-needed project.

Currently the generating energy used to meet the electrical power needs of the four plants. After an approval from the MERC the extra quantum of energy can be transmitted to the grid of the service provider in exchange for credits in future billings of power consumed at other administrative units of the MBMC under the gross metering model.

“This is our modest bid to take energy efficiency to the next level. The energy generated from the biogas plants will not only reduce expenditure towards monthly electricity bills but the additional power transmitted to the power grid of the service provider will save money spent from the civic kitty.” said deputy municipal commissioner- Kalpita Pimple.

Fuel saving

Additionally, the de-centralisation move will also result in fuel saving owing to reduction in the transportation cost by limiting the trips of trucks which ferry 100 TPD garbage by travelling a distance of nearly 9 kms to reach the process plant in Uttan.

Each truck carries 3 tons of waste

Each truck carries 3 tons of waste and it takes around 33 trips to ferry 100 TPD garbage. Apart from the 550 tonnes of garbage, an additional quantity of more than 10 ten tonnes is generated by the twin-city in the form of industrial and biomedical waste.