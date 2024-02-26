Surat Shocker: 1-Day Old Infant With Umbilical Cord Attached Found Abandoned In Garbage Near Katargam area, Rescued

C-Section Planned For January 22: Expecting Mothers Want Their Babies Delivered On Ram Mandir Inauguration Day In Ayodhya | Representational image

Surat: A newborn baby girl was ruthlessly abandoned by her mother in a garbage bin in Surat's Katargam area, only to be found by a passerby who alerted authorities. Fortunately, the baby, who was bitten by ants in the garbage, received timely medical attention and is currently in stable condition.

The incident occurred on Monday, with sources claiming the mother abandoned the one-day-old infant, still with her umbilical cord attached, to conceal her "sins." The baby's cries due to ant bites alerted a passerby who immediately contacted the emergency services.

Baby rushed to hospital

An ambulance rushed the newborn to the New Civil Hospital (NCH), where she was admitted to the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU). The NCH authorities informed the Katargam police about the abandoned child.

Dr. Ganesh Govekar, Superintendent of NCH, stated that the baby girl weighs 1.8 kg and has sustained bruises and ant bites. Despite these initial challenges, her condition is currently stable, and she is receiving proper medical care in the NICU.

The Katargam police have launched an investigation to identify the mother who abandoned the newborn. They are appealing to anyone with information to come forward and help reunite the child with her family.

CCTV footage being examined

The police have started the drive to check the CCTV footage of the area to identify the culprit who abandoned the newborn girl child in the garbage.

This incident highlights the importance of reporting such cases to the authorities to ensure the safety and well-being of vulnerable newborns. It also serves as a reminder of the kindness and compassion of strangers who step up to help those in need.