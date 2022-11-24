Mumbai: New born baby girl found abandoned on footpath in Borivali | FPJ

Mumbai: A four-day-old abandoned baby girl has been found by the MHB Colony police. The baby was found on Monday on the footpath near Borivali West. As per a Hindustan Times report, the MHB police are now trying to trace the infant's mother.

In a similar incident from Borivali West, a new born baby was found near a dustbin at the IC Colony area by a passerby in September.

The Nirbhaya Squad of the Mumbai Police, a special team of women police personnel, reached the spot, took the infant baby to Shatabdi Hospital for necessary check-ups. The baby had reportedly suffered no injuries.

Case registered against unknown persons

This time a police constable found the infant while he was on a patrolling duty near the Akashwani junction at Gorai in Borivali West. The baby was reportedly wrapped in a thin blanket. There were no visible injuries on the baby's body.

MHB Colony police station dispatched the Nirbhaya team, including woman police constable Kamal Maule, to the spot. The team then took custody of the new-born who is said to be dressed in a pink T-shirt. The baby was rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. A case has been registered by the MHB Colony police under section 317 of the IPC against unknown persons for abandoning the baby.